A goat weighing 314 kilogrammes has won a competition held in Faisalabad and proven that it is a true heavyweight.

Sherdil from Gujranwala won after defeating 69 other goats. Its owner, Farrukh Ejaz, received a cash prize of Rs500,000.

Lad Badshah, a goat from Lahore, received the second prize for weighing 300 kilogrammes, while Multan's Kalu was the runner up. It weighed 278 kilogrammes.