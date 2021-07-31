Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Glacier melts flood Ghanche in Gilgit Baltistan

No causalities have been reported

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Heavy rainfall and glacier melts in Ghanche village of Gilgit Baltistan have led to flooding.

The rains started Friday and swept away bridges and damaged roads.

Houses and vehicles were damaged and the power system was hit.

No causalities have been reported.

The Army came to the aid of the district administration to help clear the roads.

The Pakistan Met Office has forecast more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.

