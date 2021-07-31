Glacier melts flood Ghanche in Gilgit Baltistan

No causalities have been reported

Heavy rainfall and glacier melts in Ghanche village of Gilgit Baltistan have led to flooding.

The rains started Friday and swept away bridges and damaged roads.

Houses and vehicles were damaged and the power system was hit.

The Army came to the aid of the district administration to help clear the roads.

The Pakistan Met Office has forecast more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.