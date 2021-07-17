Frustrated India trying to sabotage Afghan peace process: ISPR DG

India is taking steps to sabotage the Afghan peace process and it’s quite visible, said Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar.

While speaking to 92 News on Saturday, he said that the signals generated by India show its frustration. Its influence is ending in Afghanistan and it doesn’t want that. India is the biggest spoiler of peace in the region.

Peace in Pakistan is only possible when there will be peace in Afghanistan. “It does not matter whoever sits in Kabul as long as there is peace in the country.” India is trying to sabotage the peace process, he remarked.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson also shared concerns that terrorist networks and sleeper cells may become active again. Hostile intelligence agencies have been working in Balochistan too and we have information on this. Pakistan has been taking measures to counter these challenges.

“Our efforts to bring peace in Balochistan predates the peace process in Afghanistan,” he said.

He shared that fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has been completed by 90%.

