Four soldiers martyred as vehicle falls into ravine in Kashmir

At least four soldiers were martyred and three others injured after a vehicle of the army’s Quick Response Force fell into ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Laswa area on Sunday, said the ISPR.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the soldiers were deployed in the area to maintain the law and order on the Election Day.

The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Polling officially ended across Azad Jammu and Kashmir at 5pm after thousands took part in the elections held under tight security.

The AJK government had handed over the security of the upcoming election to the Pakistan Army. More than 44,000 security personnel have been deployed at polling stations across the region as per Article 245 of the Constitution.