Four robbers arrested in Karachi’s Manghopir: police

The Karachi police arrested on Friday a four-member gang named in more than 30 cases. Weapons, mobile phones, and cash were recovered from them.

The suspected gangsters were active in Manghopir where they looted at least 10 people, West SSP Suhai Aziz said. They reportedly robbed a shop at Bismillah Market on June 29.

According to Aziz, cases had been registered against the gang members in different police stations across the city. She claimed the suspects have admitted to their crimes.