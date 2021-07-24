Four PTI members injured in firing at Muzaffarabad rally

Four people were injured in the firing during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s rally in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, Friday night.

PTI leader Arif Mughal’s rally was passing through the Garhi Dupatta area of Jhelum Valley when an unidentified person opened fire.

Arif Mughal, his son Junaid and two others were injured.

After the incident, PTI workers blocked the Srinagar highway at Garhi Dupatta and staged a protest.

The time for parties to campaign for the elections is over now. The general elections in Azad Kashmir will be held tomorrow, July 25.

