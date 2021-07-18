Sunday, July 18, 2021  | 7 Zilhaj, 1442
Former Sindh governor Mumtaz Bhutto passes away

He was 88 years old

Posted: Jul 18, 2021
Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The former chief minister and governor of Sindh, Mumtaz Bhutto, passed away at his residence in Karachi on Sunday.

The leader was a close aide of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Mumtaz had been suffering from an illness for a while, his spokesperson Ibrahim Abro said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences with the deceased’s family.

Mumtaz was born on November 28, 1933, in Larkana. He was a founding member of the PPP and was first elected to the National Assembly in 1965.

The leader later left PPP and formed the Sindh National Front. In 2017, he merged the political party with PTI.

His body will be moved to Larkana for final rites, the spokesperson added.

