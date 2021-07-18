Former Sindh governor Mumtaz Bhutto passes away

The former chief minister and governor of Sindh, Mumtaz Bhutto, passed away at his residence in Karachi on Sunday.

He was 88 years old.

The leader was a close aide of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Mumtaz had been suffering from an illness for a while, his spokesperson Ibrahim Abro said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences with the deceased’s family.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto. My condolences and prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 18, 2021

Mumtaz was born on November 28, 1933, in Larkana. He was a founding member of the PPP and was first elected to the National Assembly in 1965.

The leader later left PPP and formed the Sindh National Front. In 2017, he merged the political party with PTI.

His body will be moved to Larkana for final rites, the spokesperson added.