Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad

The daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was killed in Islamabad Tuesday night, the police said.

The crime took place at a house in F-7/4. “She was first shot and then slaughtered,” the investigating officer said. Another person was injured in the attack as well.

“A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station,” the Islamabad police tweeted.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

The victim’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

