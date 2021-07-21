Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad

Suspect arrested, case registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was killed in Islamabad Tuesday night, the police said. The crime took place at a house in F-7/4. "She was first shot and then slaughtered," the investigating officer said. Another person was injured in the attack as well. "A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station," the Islamabad police tweeted. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way. The victim's father, Shaukat Mukadam, has served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was killed in Islamabad Tuesday night, the police said.

The crime took place at a house in F-7/4. “She was first shot and then slaughtered,” the investigating officer said. Another person was injured in the attack as well.

“A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station,” the Islamabad police tweeted.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

The victim’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Islamabad Murder
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
islamabad murder, former diplomat's daughter killed, shaukat mukadam,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi: Pakistan's biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Karachi: Pakistan’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.