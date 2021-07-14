Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Former Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain dies in Karachi: son

The 80-year-old was battling cancer

Posted: Jul 14, 2021
Former Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Wednesday, his son has confirmed. He was 80 years old. 

The former president had been under treatment at a private hospital for the past two weeks.

Arsalan Mamnoon said that his father, who remained Pakistan’s president from 2013 to 2018 during the PML-N government, was battling cancer.

Hussain had replaced PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari as Pakistan President on September 9, 2013. He was 73 years old at the time.

He had defeated former Supreme Court judge Wajihuddin Ahmad of PTI during the vote that was held on July 30, 2013. The vote was boycotted by the PPP.

Previously, he had been appointed Sindh governor during the last days of the PML-N government in June 1999. The decision was unexpected and it brought him into the political limelight. His tenure came to an abrupt end after former dictator General (retired) Pervez Musharraf led a military coup.

He has also served as the head of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Hussain was born in Agra in 1940 and his family migrated to Pakistan during Partition.

 
