Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston

Shots were fired on his car

Posted: Jul 12, 2021
Voice of Karachi Chairperson and former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survived a shooting attack on his car in America's Houston Monday morning. "I can confirm that multiple shots were fired at Voice of Karachi and SAMAF chairman Nadeem Nusrat’s vehicle this afternoon in Houston, Texas," the general secretary of the human rights group, Imran Hussain, confirmed on Twitter. I can confirm that multiple shots were fired at Voice of #Karachi & SAMAF chairman Nadeem Nusrat’s vehicle this afternoon in #Houston, Texas.Details will follow soon.#USA #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/m4tvbx9J1v— Imran Hussain (@HussainImranVOK) July 12, 2021 According to initial investigations, Nusrat was on his way home after attending a ceremony when unidentified men opened fire at his car. The police reached the site immediately and cordoned it off. They have started collecting evidence. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Voice of Karachi Chairperson and former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survived a shooting attack on his car in America’s Houston Monday morning.

“I can confirm that multiple shots were fired at Voice of Karachi and SAMAF chairman Nadeem Nusrat’s vehicle this afternoon in Houston, Texas,” the general secretary of the human rights group, Imran Hussain, confirmed on Twitter.

According to initial investigations, Nusrat was on his way home after attending a ceremony when unidentified men opened fire at his car.

The police reached the site immediately and cordoned it off. They have started collecting evidence.

