Former MPA Shahan Malik killed in Attock: police

He was targeted by unidentified men

Photo: Facebook

Former PPP Punjab MPA Shahan Malik Hakmeen was killed in a gun attack in Attock, the police said Wednesday. According to the police, Shahan was taken to Rawalpindi's DHQ hospital after unidentified men targeted him. He died before reaching the hospital, the doctors said. He remained a member of the Punjab Assembly on the PPP ticket from 2008 to 2013. His father Malik Hakimeen Khan was also a member of the PPP. He was elected MPA three times and even served as senator on the party's ticket.
Former PPP Punjab MPA Shahan Malik Hakmeen was killed in a gun attack in Attock, the police said Wednesday.

According to the police, Shahan was taken to Rawalpindi’s DHQ hospital after unidentified men targeted him. He died before reaching the hospital, the doctors said.

He remained a member of the Punjab Assembly on the PPP ticket from 2008 to 2013.

His father Malik Hakimeen Khan was also a member of the PPP. He was elected MPA three times and even served as senator on the party’s ticket.

 
