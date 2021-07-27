Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Former CDA chairperson arrested, arrest warrants issued for Zardari’s aide

Zardari's exemption plea approved in New York property case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Former CDA chairperson Farkhand Iqbal has been arrested for illegally allotting public land to Park Lane Estate, which is said to be owned by former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He has been charged under Section 9 (a) (vii) and (xii) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Investigation officer Muhamad Qasim said that Iqbal “willfully and knowingly misused” his authority and gave “illegal favours/benefit” to Park Lane Estate. He reportedly granted approval for handing over of possession of 118k-14m state land under the management of CDA to private firm Park Lane Estate Company.

He even “deliberately ignored the report of the environment wing wherein it was clearly stated that the land belongs to the state and is under the possession of CDA”, the IO said, adding that the former chairperson also misused his authority to hide the documents of the sale.

“Sufficient incriminating evidence is available on record which connects you accused [Iqbal] with the offence of misuse of authority,” the officer said.

Court issues arrest warrants for Zardari’s aide

An Islamabad accountability court issued the arrest warrants of Zardari’s aide, Mushtaq Ahmed, in the case of suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion.

The warrants were issued because of Ahmed’s continuous absence from the case hearing.

The hearing has been adjourned till August 5.

Zardari’s New York property case

Zardari’s lawyer submitted a plea from exemption from appearance in the New York property case against the former president.

The plea said that Zardari has been sick for sometime now. He appeared in court on June 29 during which he had travelled to Lahore too. “Upon return, he suffered chest pain, discomfort in the left side of the chest, pain in the jaw and shortness of breath,” the plea said. The court has approved his request.

In 2018, PTI members had claimed that Zardari owns an apartment in the US and the PPP denied it.

Following this, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi took to Twitter to provide evidence to back up their statement. He posted quarterly statements of account payment coupons from NYC Finance, showing that Zardari had paid taxes to the state of New York this year on the property.

According to the documents, Zardari is listed as the owner of an apartment 37F, 524 East 72nd Street Manhattan.

Zaidi posted statements from November 16, 2018 and August 24, 2018, to show Zardari has been paying taxes on the property and had no outstanding charges.

Asif Ali Zardari cases against zardari
 
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
