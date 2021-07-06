Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Five ‘terrorists’ killed in Quetta CTD operation

Huge cache of weapons, explosives seized

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Five terrorists were killed in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Quetta, a CTD spokesperson said Tuesday. The operation was conducted together with security forces on a tip-off about a terrorist hideout in the Hazarganji area. CTD personnel seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives from the site. "The terrorists wanted to target sensitive national installations but the forces took timely action and thwarted the miscreants' intentions," the CTD spokesperson said. The bodies have been shifted to the Quetta Civil Hospital for identification, he added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
