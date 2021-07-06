Five ‘terrorists’ killed in Quetta CTD operation

Five terrorists were killed in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Quetta, a CTD spokesperson said Tuesday.

The operation was conducted together with security forces on a tip-off about a terrorist hideout in the Hazarganji area.

CTD personnel seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives from the site.

“The terrorists wanted to target sensitive national installations but the forces took timely action and thwarted the miscreants’ intentions,” the CTD spokesperson said.

The bodies have been shifted to the Quetta Civil Hospital for identification, he added.

