HOME > News

Five people killed after transformer explodes in Hyderabad

Case registered against Hesco employees

Posted: Jul 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Five people injured in a transformer blast in Hyderabad succumbed to their injuries at Civil Hospital, Karachi Friday morning.

The transformer blast was reported Thursday morning. The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company had installed a new transformer in Latifabad after the area suffered an outage of 15 days. Hot oil spilled over residents and 18 people were injured.

Seven people are in critical condition. Three are being treated at the Civil hospital, four in a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The deceased have been identified as Shujaat, Tabish, Waqas, and Noman. Their bodies have been shifted to Hyderabad and will be handed over to their families.

MNA Sabir Qaim Khani has said that the power distribution system in Hyderabad has become worse.

The A Section police have registered a case against five Hesco employees for their negligence in the case. The FIR includes sections 322 (Punishment for qatl-bis-sabab) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad, Latifabad, transformer blast
 

