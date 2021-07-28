Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara

Suspects on the run, FIR registered

Posted: Jul 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

A goat was assaulted and raped by five men in Okara’s Chak number 10/1.R on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the owner of the goat, five men kidnapped the animal tied in front of his house on July 24 and took it to a deserted area a few kilometers away.

“They tied the goat’s legs and mouth and kept raping her until it died,” Azhar Hussain said. The animal was taken to a veterinary hospital in the neighbourhood where its post-mortem report corroborated the rape.

The police said the culprits managed to flee from the crime scene. They are on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest them.

A case under sections 377 [unnatural offences] and 429 [mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

