HOME > News

First case registered under Parents Protection Bill in Bahawalpur

My son pushed me out of the house

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan’s first case under the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021 has been registered against a son in Bahawalpur.

“My son was misbehaving with me and pushed me out of the house,” a blind elderly man told the police who arrested the son. 

President Arif Alvi issued the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021on May 8. It aims to protect parents from forced eviction by their children.

Under the ordinance, evicting parents will be a punishable offense. Those found guilty may face a prison term up to one year or fine, or both.

President Alvi issued the ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution.

