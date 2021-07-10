Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Fire breaks out at Sheringal market in Dir

Fifty shops and goods worth millions destroyed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A fire broke out at Sheringal market in Dir on Saturday morning.

The fire erupted due to a short circuit. It has been doused by police and Levies with the help of people.

Fifty shops and millions of worth of goods have been destroyed in it.

dir Fire Sheringal market
 
