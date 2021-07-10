Fire breaks out at Sheringal market in Dir

Fifty shops and goods worth millions destroyed
A fire broke out at Sheringal market in Dir on Saturday morning.
The fire erupted due to a short circuit. It has been doused by police and Levies with the help of people.
Fifty shops and millions of worth of goods have been destroyed in it.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Zamzam
Kashif Javed
Dewan Adil
Tell us what you think:
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.