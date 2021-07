It has been doused

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire broke out at the orthopedic ward of Lahore's Mayo Hospital Tuesday after an X-ray machine burst into flames.

The fire spread from the room in which the machine was installed and engulfed the one next to it.

Rescue 1122 and fire department teams arrived at the scene immediately and extinguished the fire.

Patients were shifted to other wards and no casualty was reported, according to hospital authorities.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.