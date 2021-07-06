FIA summoned Nadeem Malik over a misunderstanding: Faisal Vawda

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Everyone, including the prime minister, respects you…your neutrality and profession,” Vawda told Malik on his show.

The Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA had summoned Malik and asked him to divulge his sources in the judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal case.

Malik has, however, refused to appear, saying that there is no law in the world that can force a journalist to name their sources.

Malik had reported on the case on his daily evening show on April 28.

Senator Vawda assured Malik that no injustice will be done to him.

“I give you a guarantee as a senator from the government that no injustice will be done with anyone,” said the senator. He added that the FIA should know that a journalist doesn’t reveal his sources.

What Nadeem Malik reported on his April 28 show

On his April 28 show, Nadeem Malik said that he had a chance to meet with two members of the FIA team that was investigating the video leak scandal against late accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

“It could be perceived from what they [members of the FIA team] told me that there was a video of Judge Arshad Malik… the PML-N was banking on Judge Malik granting bail to Nawaz Sharif. He had contacts with the PML-N…so there were assurances,” the anchorperson said.

“The other party, which I would not name, as many people can understand, they got their hands on that 30-year-old video of Judge Malik. It was an objectionable video that was recorded 30 years ago when Judge Malik was posted in Multan. There were other people too and the whole video is there.”

According to the anchorperson, the late judge was called to a place at Constitution Avenue and was told that the video would be made public if a favourable verdict were not given in cases against Nawaz Sharif.

The judge gave the verdict and Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

“The PML-N got their hands on the same video… and Judge Arshad Malik came to meet Nawaz Sharif and apologized, saying he couldn’t do anything as they had his video,” Nadeem Malik said.

“They [PML-N leaders] told him that they have the same video too, and, while Judge Malik was narrating the events, he was recorded once again, and it was the recording made by Nasir sahib who has gone to London.”

Judge Malik was then taken to Saudi Arabia where he was recorded for the second time and in this recording, there were names of the people too, according to the anchorperson.