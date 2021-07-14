Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Fawad Chaudhry calls seniority principle for Pakistan judges ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Requests chief justice to do away with it

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry termed Wednesday the seniority principle for Pakistan’s judges “absolutely ridiculous”.

“I request the chief justice and Parliament to do away with the seniority principle,” Chaudhry said in Islamabad. “It is hurting Pakistan badly.”

The remarks from the minister comes after the Pakistan Bar Council announced a strike over the reports of an expected elevation of Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar of Sindh High Court, fifth on the seniority list of judges, to Supreme Court.

“I am surprised that the Pakistan Bar Council has staged a strike over a judge not being appointed on the basis of seniority,” Chaudhry remarked. “What is seniority? We should see competence. This is I would say foolish to insist that the senior most judge should be appointed.”
 
Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
judges seniority list, SC judges seniority list, SCP judges seniority list
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.