Fawad Chaudhry calls seniority principle for Pakistan judges ‘absolutely ridiculous’

“I request the chief justice and Parliament to do away with the seniority principle,” Chaudhry said in Islamabad. “It is hurting Pakistan badly.”

The remarks from the minister comes after the Pakistan Bar Council announced a strike over the reports of an expected elevation of Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar of Sindh High Court, fifth on the seniority list of judges, to Supreme Court.

“I am surprised that the Pakistan Bar Council has staged a strike over a judge not being appointed on the basis of seniority,” Chaudhry remarked. “What is seniority? We should see competence. This is I would say foolish to insist that the senior most judge should be appointed.”