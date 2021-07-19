Fatima Sana wants to represent Pakistan as all-rounder

Young pacer Fatima Sana has expressed her ambition to considered as an all-rounder after her heroics against West Indies in the fifth ODI.

Thanks to her all round performance, the Pakistan women’s team clinched the fixture by 22 runs on the Duckworth Lewis method.

“Alhamdulillah I’m very happy,” said Fatima after the match. She credited the coaching staff and team members for her match-winning performances.

The 18-year-old smashed 28 runs and claimed her maiden five-wicket haul in the game at Coolidge.

“After setting a pretty good total, we were confident that we would defend it. The seam and swing on the wicket helped me to grab the chances,” she said.

“I’m trying my best to perform as an all-rounder. My aim is to represent Pakistan as an all-rounder and the coaches are working hard on me and I’ve been practicing my batting in nets a lot too.”