Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Faisalabad woman shot dead for ‘refusing marriage proposal’

Suspect arrested, CCTV footage obtained

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: file

Listen to the story
A woman was killed for refusing a marriage proposal in Faisalabad, the police said Monday morning. The suspect, identified as Ghulam Hussain, opened fire at her on the Aziz Fatima road while she was on her way to a pharmacy with her mother. Immediately after the crime, Hussain was caught by people in the neighbourhood. They beat him up and then handed him over to the police. During questioning, the suspect confessed that he wanted to marry the victim and killed her when she refused his proposal. The police have arrested him. An FIR has not been registered yet. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and have begun investigations into the case. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A woman was killed for refusing a marriage proposal in Faisalabad, the police said Monday morning.

The suspect, identified as Ghulam Hussain, opened fire at her on the Aziz Fatima road while she was on her way to a pharmacy with her mother.

Immediately after the crime, Hussain was caught by people in the neighbourhood. They beat him up and then handed him over to the police.

During questioning, the suspect confessed that he wanted to marry the victim and killed her when she refused his proposal. The police have arrested him. An FIR has not been registered yet.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and have begun investigations into the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Faisalabad marriage proposal Murder
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Faisalabad woman killed, faisalabad crime, faisalabad murder,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers
Lahore blast: Suspect who parked car bomb arrested in Rawalpindi
Lahore blast: Suspect who parked car bomb arrested in Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.