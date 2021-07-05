Faisalabad woman shot dead for ‘refusing marriage proposal’

A woman was killed for refusing a marriage proposal in Faisalabad, the police said Monday morning.

The suspect, identified as Ghulam Hussain, opened fire at her on the Aziz Fatima road while she was on her way to a pharmacy with her mother.

Immediately after the crime, Hussain was caught by people in the neighbourhood. They beat him up and then handed him over to the police.

During questioning, the suspect confessed that he wanted to marry the victim and killed her when she refused his proposal. The police have arrested him. An FIR has not been registered yet.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and have begun investigations into the case.

