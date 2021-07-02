Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Faisalabad: Nine-year-old killed in a fight over kulfi

Two brothers arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A nine-year-old was killed in a fight over a kulfi in Faisalabad's Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Thursday.

The police have registered a case and arrested two brothers.

According to details, a 15-year-old attacked the nine-year-old with a brick after his kulfi melted. The child was rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment.

His family members said that his nose and face were bleeding when they took him to the hospital.

The police said that the body would be handed over to the heirs after its postmortem examination.

