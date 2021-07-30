Faisalabad mosque imam arrested on charges of blackmailing woman

An imam of a mosque in Faisalabad has been arrested for blackmailing a woman.

The woman had complained that the suspect had made objectionable videos of her on his mobile phone after which the police arrested him.

The police said that they have recovered inappropriate videos and photos from the suspect’s mobile phone.

A case has been registered against him and he will be presented in court later today.

Online harassment in Pakistan

Many cases of online harassment have been reported in Pakistan in the recent past. From women getting threats online to people leaking their private pictures, many cyber harassment cases have come to the surface.

If you or anyone you know has faced online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Citizen’s Portal

