HOME > News

Faisalabad mosque imam arrested on charges of blackmailing woman

A case has been registered

Posted: Jul 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

An imam of a mosque in Faisalabad has been arrested for blackmailing a woman.

The woman had complained that the suspect had made objectionable videos of her on his mobile phone after which the police arrested him.

The police said that they have recovered inappropriate videos and photos from the suspect’s mobile phone.

A case has been registered against him and he will be presented in court later today.

Online harassment in Pakistan

Many cases of online harassment have been reported in Pakistan in the recent past. From women getting threats online to people leaking their private pictures, many cyber harassment cases have come to the surface.

If you or anyone you know has faced online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Citizen’s Portal

Faisalabad
 
