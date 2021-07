Your browser does not support the video tag.

A policeman was killed after an explosion occurred at Karkhano market in Peshawar's Hayatabad Friday afternoon.

A passerby was injured and has been moved to the hospital.

The scene has been cordoned off. A police mobile unit was close to the explosion. A man lobbed a grenade which caused the explosion.

The incident took place next to Taj market. The police were on a patrol to check coronavirus SOP violations.