Estate agent murdered in Karachi’s Orangi Town

A property dealer was murdered in Karachi’s Orangi Town, the police said Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sultan Ahmed.

The police said that Ahmed had left his house in Orangi Town with his children. He had taken them nearby for shopping when two men got off from a motorcycle and fired shots at him. Ahmed struggled for a bit and then died.

A case has been registered. According to the police, it seemed that he has been ordered by professionals, adding that he could’ve been targetted over personal enmity.

Ahmed leaves behind four children and had been married twice. One wife lived in Orangi Town, while another in Nazimabad.

On Sunday, another estate agent was killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

