Emirates extends flight ban on Pakistan till July 28

Emirates has extended its flight ban on flights from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates until July 28.

In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 28 July 2021,” a statement issued by the airline on Saturday said.

People who have taken connecting flights from these countries in the last 14 days won’t be allowed to travel from any other destination to the UAE.

UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, the statement added.

They will, however, have to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

The UAE placed a travel ban on the country on May 12. The decision was taken over rising coronavirus infections.

