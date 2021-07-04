Emirates extends Pakistan flight ban till July 15

Emirates has extended its flight ban on Pakistan till July 15.

On Saturday, UAE’s premier airline announced that it won’t be flying passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 15.

The ban also extends to passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14 days.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” a statement by the airline stated.

Last week, the United Arab Emirates extended its travel ban on Pakistan till July 21.

Flights from the United Arab Emirates to 13 countries, including India, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa, have been suspended too.

A notice issued by UAE’s civil aviation authority stated that cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, will be exempted from the restrictions.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.