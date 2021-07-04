Sunday, July 4, 2021  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Eidul Azha SOPs: Covid-19 tests, vaccination mandatory for animal sellers

New guidelines issued by NCOC

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
It is mandatory for animal sellers across the country to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and conduct rapid antigen tests outside cattle markets this year.

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued new SOPs for Eidul Azha to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Sellers are not allowed to set up maweshi mandis in small cities and districts. Markets will be set up in open-air spaces outside cities. The government has encouraged people to buy sacrificial animals online this year.

Here are other guidelines that have been announced:

  • Maximum 1,700 animals allowed inside one market
  • Cattle markets to stay open from 7am to 7pm
  • Set up cattle markets in open spaces outside the city
  • Ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entries, masks, and social distancing
  • Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers
  • Animal stalls to be set up at a distance of two meters
  • No shaking of hands or physical contact
  • Buyers and sellers to wear gloves before touching animals
  • People showing coronavirus symptoms not to be allowed inside the markets
  • Regular disinfection of markets

The government has issued guidelines for Eid prayers as well. These include:

  • People to perform ablution at home
  • Separate entry and exit points outside mosques
  • Worshippers to be screened for fever before entering the mosque
  • Social distancing of at least three feet to be ensured during prayers
  • Worshippers to bring prayer mats from home
  • No carpets inside mosques
  • Mosques to be vacated 10 minutes after prayer ends to prevent socialising
  • Windows and doors to remain open for ventilation
  • Sick, elderly, and children under 15 years won’t be allowed inside mosques
  • No hugging or shaking of hands

People have been encouraged to avoid shopping and attend gatherings. Crowding in markets should be avoided at all costs, the guidelines added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Cattle markets coronavirus SOPs Eidul Azha government updates
HOME  
 
 





 
 
 

 

