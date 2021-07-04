Eidul Azha SOPs: Covid-19 tests, vaccination mandatory for animal sellers

New guidelines issued by NCOC
It is mandatory for animal sellers across the country to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and conduct rapid antigen tests outside cattle markets this year.
The National Command and Operation Centre has issued new SOPs for Eidul Azha to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Sellers are not allowed to set up maweshi mandis in small cities and districts. Markets will be set up in open-air spaces outside cities. The government has encouraged people to buy sacrificial animals online this year.
Here are other guidelines that have been announced:
The government has issued guidelines for Eid prayers as well. These include:
People have been encouraged to avoid shopping and attend gatherings. Crowding in markets should be avoided at all costs, the guidelines added.