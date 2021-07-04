Eidul Azha SOPs: Covid-19 tests, vaccination mandatory for animal sellers

It is mandatory for animal sellers across the country to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and conduct rapid antigen tests outside cattle markets this year.

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued new SOPs for Eidul Azha to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Sellers are not allowed to set up maweshi mandis in small cities and districts. Markets will be set up in open-air spaces outside cities. The government has encouraged people to buy sacrificial animals online this year.

Here are other guidelines that have been announced:

Maximum 1,700 animals allowed inside one market

Cattle markets to stay open from 7am to 7pm

Set up cattle markets in open spaces outside the city

Ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entries, masks, and social distancing

Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers

Animal stalls to be set up at a distance of two meters

No shaking of hands or physical contact

Buyers and sellers to wear gloves before touching animals

People showing coronavirus symptoms not to be allowed inside the markets

Regular disinfection of markets

The government has issued guidelines for Eid prayers as well. These include:

People to perform ablution at home

Separate entry and exit points outside mosques

Worshippers to be screened for fever before entering the mosque

Social distancing of at least three feet to be ensured during prayers

Worshippers to bring prayer mats from home

No carpets inside mosques

Mosques to be vacated 10 minutes after prayer ends to prevent socialising

Windows and doors to remain open for ventilation

Sick, elderly, and children under 15 years won’t be allowed inside mosques

No hugging or shaking of hands

People have been encouraged to avoid shopping and attend gatherings. Crowding in markets should be avoided at all costs, the guidelines added.

