Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas

NCOC issues guidelines for prayers, sacrifice
Pakistan will be celebrating Eidul Azha on Wednesday, July 20. Amid the festivities, the government has urged people to keep following precautionary measures as the country edges towards the fourth wave of coronavirus.
According to Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, it is very important that people wear masks, maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus during Eid holidays.
Here are the Eidul Azha SOPs announced by the National Command and Operation Centre:
Pakistan has reported 2,145 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours. Health authorities have warned of rising cases of the Delta variant in big cities such as Lahore and Karachi.