Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas

NCOC issues guidelines for prayers, sacrifice

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Listen to the story
Pakistan will be celebrating Eidul Azha on Wednesday, July 20. Amid the festivities, the government has urged people to keep following precautionary measures as the country edges towards the fourth wave of coronavirus.

According to Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, it is very important that people wear masks, maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus during Eid holidays.

Here are the Eidul Azha SOPs announced by the National Command and Operation Centre:

Eid prayers

  • Eidul Azha prayers to be organised in open spaces
  • Doors and windows to be kept open for ventilation
  • Two to three Eid prayers to be held at one venue
  • Sermons, khutbas to be short and brief
  • Sick, elderly, and children not allowed
  • No entry without masks
  • Multiple entry points at prayer venues
  • Hand sanitisers to be installed at the entrance of mosques
  • Six feet distance between people during prayers
  • People to perform wuzu at home and bring their own prayers matt
  • No gathering at venues after prayers

Management on Qurbani

  • Religious leaders told to encourage collective qurbani
  • Administration to ensure effective management for waste disposal
  • Provinces to initiate awareness campaigns to educate masses on the spread of the virus during meat distribution
  • Skin/hide of sacrificed animals not to be given to banned organisations
  • No qurbani allowed at home/residential areas
  • Minimum persons allowed at the qurbani site

Pakistan has reported 2,145 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours. Health authorities have warned of rising cases of the Delta variant in big cities such as Lahore and Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
