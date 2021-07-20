Eidul Azha: Sheikh Rasheed purchases three camels for Rs560,000

He likes to buy his animals himself

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed visited a cattle market to buy his sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

He shared that he likes to buy his animals himself and he was seen bargaining with the sellers.

The federal minister ended up purchasing three camels for Rs560,000.

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

