Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Eidul Azha: Sheikh Rasheed purchases three camels for Rs560,000

He likes to buy his animals himself

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed visited a cattle market to buy his sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

He shared that he likes to buy his animals himself and he was seen bargaining with the sellers.

The federal minister ended up purchasing three camels for Rs560,000.

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
eidul azha 2021 sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Eid 2021, eid ul adha 2021,eid ul adha 2021 Karachi,eid ul adha 2021 lahore , eid ul adha 2021 ,eid ul adha date 2021 in pakistan,eid ul adha date 2021, eid ul adha date 2021 in pakistan, eid ul adha date 2021 in pakistan,eid ul adha 2021 Islamabad, eid ul adha 2021 Peshawar, eid adha 2021 KP
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
PMD predicts more rain in Karachi on Wednesday
PMD predicts more rain in Karachi on Wednesday
Karachi: Pakistan's biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Karachi: Pakistan’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.