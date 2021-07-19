Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Eidul Azha: Punjab takes action against transporters overcharging passengers

CM Usman Buzdar takes notice

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
As Eidul Azha nears, thousands of people across the country are heading home to celebrate the festival with their families. But increased bus fares have become a hindrance in their plans. Travellers have complained of a 50% hike in the price of fares. A ride from Rawalpindi to Karachi costs between Rs1,800 to Rs3,500. On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the hike. "We will not allow transporters to overcharge passengers at any cost," he said. He has instructed officials of the transport department and administrators to visit bus stands and monitor the fares in all big and small cities. Commissioners and deputy commissioners, too, have been instructed to take strict action against people charging fares higher than the fixed prices. Transporters usually increase fares every year before Eid. Transporters are either forced to pay increased prices or spend the festival away from their families. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

As Eidul Azha nears, thousands of people across the country are heading home to celebrate the festival with their families. But increased bus fares have become a hindrance in their plans.

Travellers have complained of a 50% hike in the price of fares. A ride from Rawalpindi to Karachi costs between Rs1,800 to Rs3,500.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the hike. “We will not allow transporters to overcharge passengers at any cost,” he said.

He has instructed officials of the transport department and administrators to visit bus stands and monitor the fares in all big and small cities.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners, too, have been instructed to take strict action against people charging fares higher than the fixed prices.

Transporters usually increase fares every year before Eid. Transporters are either forced to pay increased prices or spend the festival away from their families.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
bus fares Eidul Azha Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, bus fairs, over charges, Punjab
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
PMD predicts more rain in Karachi on Wednesday
PMD predicts more rain in Karachi on Wednesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.