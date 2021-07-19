Eidul Azha: Punjab takes action against transporters overcharging passengers

As Eidul Azha nears, thousands of people across the country are heading home to celebrate the festival with their families. But increased bus fares have become a hindrance in their plans.

Travellers have complained of a 50% hike in the price of fares. A ride from Rawalpindi to Karachi costs between Rs1,800 to Rs3,500.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the hike. “We will not allow transporters to overcharge passengers at any cost,” he said.

He has instructed officials of the transport department and administrators to visit bus stands and monitor the fares in all big and small cities.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners, too, have been instructed to take strict action against people charging fares higher than the fixed prices.

Transporters usually increase fares every year before Eid. Transporters are either forced to pay increased prices or spend the festival away from their families.

