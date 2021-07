Your browser does not support the video tag.

More than 8.1 million bulls, cows, camels, goats, and sheep were sacrificed across the country this year.

The number includes two million cows, six million goats and sheep, and 100,000 camels, according to the trainers association.

The association claimed that this year Lahore sacrificed 20% fewer animals.

One million skins were collected, which is down from 1.3 million skins last year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.