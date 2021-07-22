Eid 2021: 30,000 tonnes of animal waste lifted in Karachi

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has claimed to have picked up 30,000 tonnes of animal waste from Karachi roads and streets after the two days of Eidul Azha 2021.

The board picked up 8,476 tonnes of offal and buried it into landfill sites on the first day of Eid.

It said that it buried 14,050 tonnes of animal waste in Jam Chakro, 14,980 tonnes in Gondpas, and 3,323 tonnes in Sharafi Goth.

The SSWMB has said that they will clear all offal collection points by night, and a disinfectant will be sprayed there.

People in Buffer Zone, North Karachi, FB Area, Gulshan have, however, complained that offal and other animal waste has yet to be picked up from their areas, adding that it is beginning to rot now.

Some residents of FB Area’s Block 14 have complained that their streets are beginning to smell of rotten meat.

Offal disposal

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board introduced district complaint numbers for people to complain about lifting and disposal offal after the sacrifices during the three days of Eidul Azha in Karachi. The numbers will work from 8am to midnight.

You can also reach them on Facebook (SSWMBO), Twitter @SSWMB and Instagram @SSWMB. On the Play Store look for Kangjie Complaints.

Here are the numbers: