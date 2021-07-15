Dual vaccination is useless, not recommended: Dr Faisal Sultan

The use of two different vaccine brands to be immunised from the coronavirus is useless, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said.

“Double-locking” is needless and the World Health Organization has also warned against it, Dr Sultan said while speaking to Geo News.

He stressed that complete vaccination leads to maximum protection from Covid-19 infection. “The protection rate doesn’t hit to zero, but the probability of contracting a virus declines considerably.”

Dr Sultan said vaccination is the most effective way to battle the virus adding that the government will soon release the data regarding the vaccine efficacy.

“But let me tell you the results of the vaccine are really good.”

He said the data has been shared with respective authorities and can be used to impose smart lockdowns and restrictions accordingly.

Amid fears of a fourth wave of the coronavirus and cases of the Delta variant being reported daily, Dr Sultan urged people to practice safety, especially with the Eid-ul-Adha around the corner.

“Until and unless SOPs are not imposed strictly, the virus is not going to die soon and it will take too much time to vanish.”

The health adviser warned of the “survival advantage” of the new variants which helps them spread faster than the old ones.

“The Alpha and the local variants are spreading too but the new one, Delta variant, is spreading at a faster rate than the former.”

However, he said precautionary measures can play an effective role in controlling the spread adding that people get tired of following the SoPs which causes the spike in the infection rate.

Stressing on the importance of precaution, Dr Sultan said vaccination, although very effective, doesn’t translate to 100% immunisation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





