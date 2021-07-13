Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine center opens in Quetta

People can easily get jabs in cars

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Balochistan’s first drive-thru coronavirus vaccination center is now open in Quetta city.

“Nobody is allowed to come in DC office without vaccination and now they can easily get the jabs in their cars,” Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said in a statement.

“If the situation goes out of control strict action will be taken by the authorities,” he added.

The Balochistan government has announced new restrictions after the number of coronavirus cases in the province rose on July 10.

People have been instructed to wear masks at all times when out in public and practice social distancing. Here are the other SOPs announced by the government:

  • Lockdown on Fridays

  • Markets, shops to stay open till 10pm

  • 50% people allowed inside restaurants

  • Mandatory coronavirus vaccination for everyone

  • 50% people allowed inside parks

  • Outdoor weddings allowed with 400 guests

The new directives will remain in force till July 31, according to a notification issued by the home department.

On Monday, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the Covid-19 variants, especially the Delta variant, are adversely affecting the downward trajectory of coronavirus cases in Pakistan

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre reported 15 cases of the Delta variant in the country. The virus strain originated in India.

Inoculation is the only way to protect our population from the deadly virus, Sultan said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Covid News COVID-19 drive thru vaccination Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Drive-thru, Covid-19 vaccination center coronavirua Quetta Balochistan Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
Naran anti-encroachment operation: Balakot policeman injured in firing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.