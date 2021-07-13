Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine center opens in Quetta

Balochistan’s first drive-thru coronavirus vaccination center is now open in Quetta city.“Nobody is allowed to come in DC office without vaccination and now they can easily get the jabs in their cars,” Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said in a statement.“If the situation goes out of control strict action will be taken by the authorities,” he added.The Balochistan government has announced new restrictions after the number of coronavirus cases in the province rose on July 10.People have been instructed to wear masks at all times when out in public and practice social distancing. Here are the other SOPs announced by the government: