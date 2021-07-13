Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine center opens in Quetta

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Nobody is allowed to come in DC office without vaccination and now they can easily get the jabs in their cars,” Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said in a statement.

“If the situation goes out of control strict action will be taken by the authorities,” he added.

The Balochistan government has announced new restrictions after the number of coronavirus cases in the province rose on July 10.

People have been instructed to wear masks at all times when out in public and practice social distancing. Here are the other SOPs announced by the government:

Lockdown on Fridays

Markets, shops to stay open till 10pm

50% people allowed inside restaurants

Mandatory coronavirus vaccination for everyone

50% people allowed inside parks

Outdoor weddings allowed with 400 guests

The new directives will remain in force till July 31, according to a notification issued by the home department.

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre reported 15 cases of the Delta variant in the country. The virus strain originated in India.

Inoculation is the only way to protect our population from the deadly virus, Sultan said.