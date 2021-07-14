Dr Atta-ur-Rahman hints at countrywide lockdown against Delta variant spread

The government can opt for a nationwide lockdown if people don’t follow the coronavirus SOPs, Pakistani scientist and Covid-19 Taskforce head Dr Atta-ur-Rahman said.

“There aren’t high chances of this now because our smart lockdown policy has proven to be effective.”

The spread of the fatal Delta variant in the country has been recorded between 10% and 50% and is increasing with every passing day. “A dangerous result of this strain is the black fungus which is taking away people’s eyesight,” Dr Rahman said on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din Wednesday.

The new strain damages the bones and lungs too.

He pointed out that all vaccines have the efficacy to protect from the Delta variant, but there’s still a chance of contracting coronavirus. “It is important that SOPs are strictly implemented.”

