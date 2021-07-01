Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Domestic worker found dead at Faisalabad house

Her family has accused employers of murder

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A domestic worker was found dead at a house in Faisalabad’s Ayub Colony on Thursday. Her family has accused the employers of murder.

The body was found inside a room, the police said, adding that it could be either a suicide or murder.

The body has been moved to the hospital for its postmortem examination. Muneeb Gillani, the CPO spokesperson, said that they will receive more details about the death once the report comes.

The domestic worker’s family has, however, said that the employers told them that she died because of a high fever but her body was found hanging from the fan which raises suspicion. They shared that the woman had started working at the house eight months ago.

The case is being investigated.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
domestic violence Faisalabad Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Kotwals are roaming the streets of Lahore once again
Kotwals are roaming the streets of Lahore once again
Who waved Afghanistan's flag during Usman Kakar's funeral?
Who waved Afghanistan’s flag during Usman Kakar’s funeral?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric's physical remand extended
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric’s physical remand extended
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.