Domestic worker found dead at Faisalabad house

A domestic worker was found dead at a house in Faisalabad’s Ayub Colony on Thursday. Her family has accused the employers of murder.

The body was found inside a room, the police said, adding that it could be either a suicide or murder.

The body has been moved to the hospital for its postmortem examination. Muneeb Gillani, the CPO spokesperson, said that they will receive more details about the death once the report comes.

The domestic worker’s family has, however, said that the employers told them that she died because of a high fever but her body was found hanging from the fan which raises suspicion. They shared that the woman had started working at the house eight months ago.

The case is being investigated.

