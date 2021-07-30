Friday, July 30, 2021  | 19 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Tennis

Djokovic says he’s ‘getting better’ after booking semi-final against Zverev

World number one defeated Nishikori in quarterfinals

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic said he is “getting better and better” as he stormed into Tokyo Olympics men’s tennis semi-final by thrashing Japanese hope Kei Nishikori on Thursday.

The world number one, chasing a calendar Golden Grand Slam, ended home interest in the tennis with a ruthless 6-2, 6-0 victory in only 70 minutes.

Djokovic has never won the Olympic singles title, with a bronze medal in 2008 his best result at the Games, but will face German fourth seed Zverev in the last four on Friday.

“I’m very happy, my best performance in the tournament,” said the top seed.

“Matches are not getting easier, but my level of tennis is getting better and better.

“I’ve done that many, many times in my career. I know that I’m (the) kind of player that the further the tournament goes, the better I’m feeling on the court.”

The 34-year-old Serb, who has already captured the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this season, was never in trouble against Nishikori, who made 16 unforced errors.

The former world number four did save two match points in the final game, but Djokovic made no mistake on the next opportunity.

The quarter-final was played in cooler conditions than earlier in the tournament after Djokovic lobbied organisers to change the schedule, moving the day’s start time from 11:00 am local time (0200 GMT) to 3:00 pm.

It was also the second match on the centre court at Ariake Tennis Park, after the women’s semi-final between Belinda Bencic and Elena Rybakina lasted almost three hours in the still suffocating heat.

“It was fantastic. Playing after five (pm) is completely different,” said Djokovic.

“Obviously, there is a little bit of a breeze, but still very, very humid, you sweat a lot, but you don’t have the heat, you don’t have the sun that, in combination with the humidity, is just brutal.”

Japanese disappointment

Djokovic is also into the mixed doubles semi-finals alongside Nina Stojanovic, after they beat Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-2.

Nishikori, who has slipped to 69th in the world rankings after suffering from multiple injuries in recent years, was the last remaining medal chance for the hosts after Ena Shibahara and Ben McLachlan bowed out of the mixed doubles.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron in Friday’s opening ceremony, was knocked out in the third round earlier this week.

“Both sets I didn’t have good start, that was the bad thing I did today,” said Nishikori.

“I just tried to play the best guy on the tour today, and I was trying to be a little more aggressive and positive, but he was playing too good.”

Nishikori believes that Djokovic has a real chance of winning the gold medal and then the US Open to make history by becoming the first man to win a Golden Slam — a feat only achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988.

“The way he’s played today, this week and last couple months, it’s been amazing, so I’m sure he has a lot of a chance,” he said.

Zverev showed that he could be a tough opponent for Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-1 quarter-final success over Jeremy Chardy, but he has beaten the 20-time major champion just twice in eight tries and lost their last five meetings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
djokovic olympics semifinal Tennis Tokyo Olympics Zverev
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.