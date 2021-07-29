Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Delta variant spread: smart lockdown imposed in Karachi localities

Including Gulberg, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and many UCs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The Karachi administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in more localities on Thursday, as it continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delta variant has been spreading at an alarming rate and the positivity rate in the city has shot up to 30%.

According to the notification, the lockdown has been imposed in Gulberg, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and other union councils.

Atleast 506 cases of Delta variant have been reported in these localities.

People have been instructed to not leave their houses unless necessary. It is mandatory for residents to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing, a notification issued by the district administration said.

Other restrictions announced by the government include a ban on gatherings of more than three people and restrictions on unnecessary movement. Business and malls in the areas will stay closed too.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government decided to restrict the “unnecessary movement” of people after 6 pm. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reviewed the overall Covid -19 situation and termed it “alarming”.

Doctors and health experts have recommended a 15-day lockdown after the positivity rate in the city rose. They said a complete curfew-like lockdown should be imposed in the city and all types of movement should be banned.

According to Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, the recommendations were given to the coronavirus task force and the government will only decide after overviewing the situation. “We want to give the public another chance before taking any tough decision,” he said in a press conference Wednesday.

