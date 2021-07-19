Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Delta variant predominant in Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases: Faisal Sultan

Urges people to get vaccinated, wear masks

Posted: Jul 19, 2021
SAMAA |
The Delta variant is predominant in the coronavirus cases reported across Pakistan during the fourth wave, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said.

In an interview on SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik LIVE on Monday, he said that the exact percentage of the variant can't be determined because that will require "sequencing".

Dr Sultan called the rising infection rate in big cities such as Karachi and Lahore alarming. "We are aware that when new mutations and variants of a virus are found, they are more transmissible and have a survival advantage."

The Delta variant has been reported in more than 90 countries now. It was first detected in India.

"But we have an advantage that we know how to curb the spread of the virus," the special assistant pointed out. "In the present condition, masks and social distancing are our best defence."

Talking about vaccines, he said that all vaccines are effective against the new variants. It has been proven by international medical organisations.

"In broad calculations, it is clear that countries with rapid vaccination have lower cases," Dr Sultan said, revealing that the government is conducting an analysis to find out data behind hospitalisation and mortality caused by the virus.

The PM's aide urged people to strictly implement Covid-19 precautionary measures: get vaccinated, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

