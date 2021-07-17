Dasu bus explosion: Investigation to be ramped up, vows Rasheed

Pakistan will accelerate its efforts to trace the perpetrators responsible for the Dasu bus attack, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has promised Chinese authorities.

“We’re fully cooperating with the Chinese investigation team and the matter is being supervised at the highest level,” he said during a telephonic conversation with China Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi.

On Wednesday, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died when a passenger van carrying them to the Dasu hydropower plant fell into a ditch after an explosion. At least twenty-eight Chinese men were injured. The people killed included Chinese engineers, surveyors, and mechanical staff.

The minister, while condemning the incident, said that Chinese nationals working in Pakistan will be provided foolproof security. “No power can spoil Pak-China relationship, we are friends and brothers.”

Top level agencies including a 15-member Chinese team is involved in the investigation process as well, Rasheed said in a press conference later in the day. “The Chinese Interior Ministry is on board.”

He claimed that the attack was deliberately planned ahead of the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. “We will definitely expose the ones behind the attack.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, assured complete and thorough investigation into the Dasu hydropower plant bus explosion in Upper Kohistan.

In a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, the premier forwarded his condolences to the families of the workers who lost their lives. “The people of Pakistan share the grief of the bereaved families,” he said.

Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan

The minister said that Pakistan’s peace is reliant on the security situation in Afghanistan. “Pakistan has no “favourites” in the landlocked country.”

Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation on its borders with Afghanistan, currently everything is under control, he said.

Unlike 1979, Afghanistan does not share its borders with Russia anymore. “Now its neighbours are the likes of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, and Pakistan is going to cooperate with them.”

