Friday, July 16, 2021
HOME > News

Dasu bus explosion: Imran Khan assures thorough investigation into attack

13 Chinese nationals died, 28 injured

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured a complete and thorough investigation into the Dasu hydropower plant bus explosion in Upper Kohistan. On Wednesday, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died when a passenger van carrying them to the Dasu hydropower plant fell into a ditch after a blast. Twenty-eight Chinese men were injured. The people killed included Chinese engineers, surveyors, and mechanical staff. In a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Friday, the premier forwarded his condolences to the families of the nine workers who lost their lives. "The people of Pakistan share the grief of the bereaved families," he said. The best medical aid is being provided to the injured Chinese nationals, the PM promised, adding that the safety of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions was the government's top priority. "Enemy forces will not be allowed to damage fraternal relations." Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed that initial investigations have confirmed traces of explosives in the blast and terrorism can't be ruled out. “In this regard, the government is in close coordination with the Chinese embassy,” he said, adding that the countries are committed to fighting terrorism together. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has stressed the immediate arrest and severe punishment for perpetrators responsible for the attack. “Lessons should be learned from the incident, and the security measures for China-Pakistan cooperation projects should be further strengthened to ensure the safe and smooth operation of all projects,” he said. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
