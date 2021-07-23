Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Dasu bus explosion: Bodies of Chinese nationals sent back home

A private Chinese airplane took off from Islamabad

SAMAA |
Photo: AFP

The bodies of nine Chinese workers who lost their lives in the Dasu bus explosion have been sent back home in a private Chinese airline. The flight took off from the Islamabad International Airport on Friday. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong departed on the airplane with the bodies and prayed for the deceased and their families. On July 14, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died when a passenger van carrying them to the Dasu hydropower plant fell into a ditch after a blast. The people killed included Chinese engineers, surveyors, and mechanical staff. Twenty-eight Chinese men were injured. They are being treated at the Combined Military Hospital, Rawalpindi. Initial investigations revealed explosives were used in the blast, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed last week. Following this, a 15-member Chinese team landed in Pakistan to investigate the attack along with the Pakistan Army. Two days back, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the investigation has been completed and China has expressed satisfaction over it. Israel and India can't even tolerate the sight of Prime Minister Imran Khan because of the stand he has taken against the atrocities in Kashmir and his favourable image in the Muslim world, he said. "They have launched an "undeclared hybrid war" against Pakistan." Work at the Dasu hydropower plant has resumed as well. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
