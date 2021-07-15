Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Covid-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for Pakistanis travelling to UAE

New orders to come in force from August 1

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The United Arab Emirates has made coronavirus certificates mandatory for Pakistani travellers from August 1. Pakistani passengers have to carry their NADRA-issued certificates at all times, directives issued by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad stated Thursday. The certificates have to be attested by the embassy. Two weeks ago, UAE extended travel restrictions on Pakistan till July 21. Flights from the country to 13 countries, including India, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa have been suspended too. Cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, will be exempted from the restrictions. The UAE placed a travel ban on the country on May 12. The decision was taken after a rise in coronavirus infections. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The United Arab Emirates has made coronavirus certificates mandatory for Pakistani travellers from August 1.

Pakistani passengers have to carry their NADRA-issued certificates at all times, directives issued by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad stated Thursday.

The certificates have to be attested by the embassy.

Two weeks ago, UAE extended travel restrictions on Pakistan till July 21. Flights from the country to 13 countries, including India, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa have been suspended too.

Cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, will be exempted from the restrictions.

The UAE placed a travel ban on the country on May 12. The decision was taken after a rise in coronavirus infections.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus government updates uae
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Dubai flights, UAE flight ban, coronavirus, covid-19 vaccination certificates,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.