Covid-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for Pakistanis travelling to UAE

The United Arab Emirates has made coronavirus certificates mandatory for Pakistani travellers from August 1.

Pakistani passengers have to carry their NADRA-issued certificates at all times, directives issued by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad stated Thursday.

The certificates have to be attested by the embassy.

Two weeks ago, UAE extended travel restrictions on Pakistan till July 21. Flights from the country to 13 countries, including India, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa have been suspended too.

Cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, will be exempted from the restrictions.

The UAE placed a travel ban on the country on May 12. The decision was taken after a rise in coronavirus infections.

