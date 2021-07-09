Covid-19: Smart lockdown imposed in Gwadar

The Balochistan government has imposed a smart lockdown in Gwadar after coronavirus infections in the city rose.

People have been restricted from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary and wearing masks in public is mandatory, a notification issued on Friday stated.

Here are the new restrictions imposed:

Markets to stay open from 7am to 8pm

Indoor dining banned

Ban on rallies, gathering, and processions

Sports activities and recreational spots closed

Government employees to get vaccinated against the virus

Eight people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in July, according to Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Abdul Kabir Zarkoon. More than 80 people in the city have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised people to wear masks and adhere to the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“The virus is not the same and it is mutating now,” the premier said while briefing the nation about the situation of the virus in the country. There have different variants of the virus in different countries such as the South African variant. “The Indian variant (known as Delta variant) is becoming a big problem across the world.”

Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar confirmed that a nationwide lockdown will not be imposed. The government will, however, close areas where infections are rising.

Pakistan has reported 737 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased to 3.65%.

