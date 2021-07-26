Covid-19 positivity rate rises to 11% in Balochistan

Coronavirus cases have increased again in Balochistan, The positivity rate rose from 5.5 percent to 11 percent in the last 24 hours.

According to the health department, 503 people were tested on Sunday out of which 50 are positive.

The 20 positive cases have been reported from district Kech, 17 from Quetta and 13 from Gwadar.

The spread of coronavirus in Quetta has reached 4 percent after the three deaths in last 24 hours. The toll has risen to 325.

No test was conducted in 28 districts in the last 24 hours, health department said.

The NCOC has announced new SOPs for Balochistan after cases, especially those of the Delta variant rose.

Air travel will be restricted for people not vaccinated from August 1, a notification issued on Friday stated.

The government has declared immunisation mandatory for everyone. People will have to show their vaccination certificates before entering offices, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, and tourist spots

How to protect yourself

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same: