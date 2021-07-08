Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Covid-19: Pakistan to test travellers from Afghanistan despite vaccination

Non-vaccinated people to undergo 10-day quaratine

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
People travelling from Afghanistan to Pakistan will be tested for Covid-19 even if they are vaccinated, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. The NCOC decided that vaccinated travellers who test positive for the virus will have to quarantine for 10 days. Non-vaccinated and partially vaccinated Pakistanis will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine irrespective of their test results, it said in a notification Wednesday. The new orders will come into force from July 17. To facilitate inbound pedestrian movement of stranded Pakistanis, a comprehensive mechanism has been placed at Torkham and Chaman border terminals. The NCOC has tightened coronavirus restrictions across the country after the infection rate increased to 3.3%. Provinces have been instructed to strictly ensure the implementation of precautionary measures. The government recently announced the following SOPs for Eidul Azha and cattle markets: People to perform ablution at home Separate entry and exit points outside mosques Worshippers to be screened for fever before entering the mosque Social distancing of at least three feet to be ensured during prayers Worshippers to bring prayer mats from home No carpets allowed inside mosques Mosques to be vacated 10 minutes after prayer ends to prevent socialisingWindows and doors to remain open for ventilation Sick, elderly, and children under 15 years won’t be allowed inside mosques No hugging or shaking of hands Encourage online buying of animals Set up cattle markets in open spaces outside the city Ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entries, masks, and social distancing Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers Animal stalls to be set up at a distance of two metres No shaking of hands or physical contact Buyers and sellers to wear gloves before touching animalsPeople showing coronavirus symptoms not to be allowed inside the markets Pakistan reported over 1,683 new cases and 24 deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. The highest number of fatalities were reported in Sindh. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

People travelling from Afghanistan to Pakistan will be tested for Covid-19 even if they are vaccinated, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

The NCOC decided that vaccinated travellers who test positive for the virus will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Non-vaccinated and partially vaccinated Pakistanis will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine irrespective of their test results, it said in a notification Wednesday.

The new orders will come into force from July 17.

To facilitate inbound pedestrian movement of stranded Pakistanis, a comprehensive mechanism has been placed at Torkham and Chaman border terminals.

The NCOC has tightened coronavirus restrictions across the country after the infection rate increased to 3.3%. Provinces have been instructed to strictly ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.

The government recently announced the following SOPs for Eidul Azha and cattle markets:

  • People to perform ablution at home
  • Separate entry and exit points outside mosques
  • Worshippers to be screened for fever before entering the mosque
  • Social distancing of at least three feet to be ensured during prayers
  • Worshippers to bring prayer mats from home
  • No carpets allowed inside mosques
  • Mosques to be vacated 10 minutes after prayer ends to prevent socialising
  • Windows and doors to remain open for ventilation
  • Sick, elderly, and children under 15 years won’t be allowed inside mosques
  • No hugging or shaking of hands
  • Encourage online buying of animals
  • Set up cattle markets in open spaces outside the city
  • Ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entries, masks, and social distancing
  • Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for animal sellers
  • Animal stalls to be set up at a distance of two metres
  • No shaking of hands or physical contact
  • Buyers and sellers to wear gloves before touching animals
  • People showing coronavirus symptoms not to be allowed inside the markets

Pakistan reported over 1,683 new cases and 24 deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of fatalities were reported in Sindh.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Afghanistan Coronavirus government updates NCOC vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Covid-19 vaccination, Afghan nationals, Afghanistan, NCOC, coronavirus in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Mufti Taqi Usmani survives knife attack in Karachi
Mufti Taqi Usmani survives knife attack in Karachi
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.