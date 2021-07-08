Covid-19: Pakistan to test travellers from Afghanistan despite vaccination

Non-vaccinated people to undergo 10-day quaratine
People travelling from Afghanistan to Pakistan will be tested for Covid-19 even if they are vaccinated, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.
The NCOC decided that vaccinated travellers who test positive for the virus will have to quarantine for 10 days.
Non-vaccinated and partially vaccinated Pakistanis will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine irrespective of their test results, it said in a notification Wednesday.
The new orders will come into force from July 17.
To facilitate inbound pedestrian movement of stranded Pakistanis, a comprehensive mechanism has been placed at Torkham and Chaman border terminals.
The NCOC has tightened coronavirus restrictions across the country after the infection rate increased to 3.3%. Provinces have been instructed to strictly ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.
The government recently announced the following SOPs for Eidul Azha and cattle markets:
Pakistan reported over 1,683 new cases and 24 deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.
The highest number of fatalities were reported in Sindh.