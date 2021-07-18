Covid-19: No travel, weddings for unvaccinated people in Sindh

You’re going to miss out on a lot if you have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Sindh government issued new directives for people in the province Saturday after Covid-19 cases rose.

Compliance to wear masks in public at all times

Only vaccinated people allowed to access tourist spots

Unvaccinated people not allowed to use public transport i.e. trains, buses, and airplanes

Indoor dining closed, outdoor dining allowed only for vaccinated people

Weddings ceremonies to be held after checking Covid-19 certificates

Only vaccinated people allowed to visit cattle markets

Sea view, Hawkesbay closed

Earlier this week, a micro smart lockdown was imposed in five localities in Karachi’s Korangi for two weeks. The movement of the people has been restricted, and only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open. Only one person can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC.

The government has stressed vaccinating after cases of the Deltra variant emerged in the country. Pakistan is inoculating more than 500,000 people every day.