Sunday, July 18, 2021  | 7 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Covid-19: No travel, weddings for unvaccinated people in Sindh

Delta variant cases on the rise in the province

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
You're going to miss out on a lot if you have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Sindh government issued new directives for people in the province Saturday after Covid-19 cases rose. Compliance to wear masks in public at all times Only vaccinated people allowed to access tourist spots Unvaccinated people not allowed to use public transport i.e. trains, buses, and airplanes Indoor dining closed, outdoor dining allowed only for vaccinated people Weddings ceremonies to be held after checking Covid-19 certificates Only vaccinated people allowed to visit cattle markets Sea view, Hawkesbay closed Earlier this week, a micro smart lockdown was imposed in five localities in Karachi’s Korangi for two weeks. The movement of the people has been restricted, and only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open. Only one person can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC. The government has stressed vaccinating after cases of the Deltra variant emerged in the country. Pakistan is inoculating more than 500,000 people every day.
FaceBook WhatsApp

You’re going to miss out on a lot if you have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Sindh government issued new directives for people in the province Saturday after Covid-19 cases rose.

  • Compliance to wear masks in public at all times
  • Only vaccinated people allowed to access tourist spots
  • Unvaccinated people not allowed to use public transport i.e. trains, buses, and airplanes
  • Indoor dining closed, outdoor dining allowed only for vaccinated people
  • Weddings ceremonies to be held after checking Covid-19 certificates
  • Only vaccinated people allowed to visit cattle markets
  • Sea view, Hawkesbay closed

Earlier this week, a micro smart lockdown was imposed in five localities in Karachi’s Korangi for two weeks. The movement of the people has been restricted, and only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open. Only one person can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC.

The government has stressed vaccinating after cases of the Deltra variant emerged in the country. Pakistan is inoculating more than 500,000 people every day.

 
Coronavirus government updates Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus cases in sindh,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.