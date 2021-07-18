Covid-19: No travel, weddings for unvaccinated people in Sindh

Delta variant cases on the rise in the province
You’re going to miss out on a lot if you have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Sindh government issued new directives for people in the province Saturday after Covid-19 cases rose.
Earlier this week, a micro smart lockdown was imposed in five localities in Karachi’s Korangi for two weeks. The movement of the people has been restricted, and only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open. Only one person can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and they must carry their CNIC.
The government has stressed vaccinating after cases of the Deltra variant emerged in the country. Pakistan is inoculating more than 500,000 people every day.