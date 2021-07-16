Covid-19: No air travel for unvaccinated people in Balochistan

The NCOC has announced new SOPs for Balochistan after coronavirus cases, especially those of the Delta variant, rose in the province.

Air travel will be restricted for people not vaccinated against the virus from August 1, a notification issued on Friday stated.

The government has declared immunisation mandatory for everyone. People will have to show their vaccination certificates before entering offices, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, and tourist spots.

It is mandatory for all public and private employees to get inoculated and submit their vaccination certificates in their offices.

“People above or of the age of 18 years should immediately send their CNIC numbers to 1166 and avail the walk-in vaccination facility at any centre across the province,” the NCOC added.

According to Balochistan spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, the province is reporting an increased number of Covid-19 positive cases. During April and July, the rate was more than 8%.

“If the pace of case reporting remains the same, the province will soon be reaching a positivity rate of 22% again,” he said.

Most of the cases are suspected to be of the Delta variant. So far, 16 Delta cases have been reported in Balochistan. More samples have been taken from Gwadar and sent to the NIH, Shahwani added.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, previously known as the Indian variant, has spread to more than 70 countries. It was first detected in India, in December 2020. It is highly transmissible and appears to make COVID-19 more severe.

The emergence of this variant “is a serious cloud on the horizon,” says Bill Hanage, associate professor at Harvard Chan School of Public Health. “Delta is bad; even if we don’t know exactly how bad, recent work has pegged it at maybe 40% more transmissible than the variant, we’ve been dealing with until recently.”

The variant appears to cause alarmingly severe symptoms, such as:

Stomach pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Hearing loss

Joint pain

How to protect yourself

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

Sanitize hands more often

Wear a mask

Avoid public gatherings

Get vaccinated as soon as possible

Avoid meeting people with symptoms

Avoid unnecessary travel

